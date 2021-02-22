Anyang Steel plans to increase steel output to 9.4 million mt in 2021

Monday, 22 February 2021 14:37:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Inc. (Anyang Steel) has announced that it plans to produce 9.08 million mt of pig iron, 9.4 million mt of crude steel and 9.8 million mt of finished steel in 2021, while it is aiming to achieve sales revenue of RMB 39.5 billion in the given year. At the beginning of 2020, Anyang Steel had announced that it planned to produce 7.35 million mt of pig iron, 7.7 million mt of crude steel and 8.12 million mt of finished steel for the year in question. The actual output figures for the year have not been issued yet. Moreover, the company had also announced 102 new projects for 2020, with a total planned investment of RMB 3.23 billion ($0.5 billion).

As reported by SteelOrbis previously, Anyang Steel issued a preliminary net profit of RMB 200-250 million ($31-38 million) for 2020, down by RMB 6.44-56.44 million compared to that recorded for 2019.