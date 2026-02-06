Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in December

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 1.7 percent in December 2025 compared to December 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 0.9 percent, mining activities declined by 8.1 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 2.0 percent, trading activities increased by 6.6 percent, and the services sector grew by 2.2 percent.

In a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index declined by 0.6 percent from November to December 2025.

During this period, goods production increased by 0.8 percent, mining activities declined by 1.0 percent, the manufacturing industry increased by 1.5 percent, trading activities increased by 2.3 percent, and the services sector increased by 0.2 percent.

The services sector was the main driver for the increase in the index, adding 0.9 percentage point to the overall 1.7 percent increase, followed by trading activities, which added 0.4 percentage point. Mining activities had a negative impact of 0.8 percentage point.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).