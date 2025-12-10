 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Annual...

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in October 2025

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 10:04:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 2.2 percent in October 2025 compared to October 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 0.2 percent, mining activities declined by 1.6 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 1.8 percent, trading activities increased by 8.1 percent, and the services sector grew by 2.5 percent.

In a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index increased by 0.7 percent from September to October 2025. 

During this period, goods production increased by 0.8 percent, mining activities increased by 1.4 percent, the manufacturing industry increased by 1.4 percent, trading activities increased by 0.1 percent, and the services sector increased by 0.7 percent.

The services sector was the main driver for the increase in the index, adding 1.2 percentage points to the overall 2.2 percent increase, followed by trading activities, which added 0.7 percentage points. 

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).


Tags: Chile South America Economics 

Similar articles

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in September

22 Nov | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in July

02 Sep | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in May

04 Jul | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in April

13 Jun | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in March

16 May | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy declined slightly in February

04 Apr | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in January

07 Mar | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in December

05 Feb | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in November

02 Jan | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in October

04 Dec | Steel News