Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in October 2025

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 2.2 percent in October 2025 compared to October 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 0.2 percent, mining activities declined by 1.6 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 1.8 percent, trading activities increased by 8.1 percent, and the services sector grew by 2.5 percent.

In a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index increased by 0.7 percent from September to October 2025.

During this period, goods production increased by 0.8 percent, mining activities increased by 1.4 percent, the manufacturing industry increased by 1.4 percent, trading activities increased by 0.1 percent, and the services sector increased by 0.7 percent.

The services sector was the main driver for the increase in the index, adding 1.2 percentage points to the overall 2.2 percent increase, followed by trading activities, which added 0.7 percentage points.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).