Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in July

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 1.8 percent in July 2025 compared to July 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

Goods production declined by 0.9 percent, mining activities declined by 3.3 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 1.7 percent, trading activities were up by 6.6 percent, and the services sector grew by 2.6 percent.

On a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index increased by 1.0 percent from June to July 2025.

During this period, goods production increased by 1.4 percent, mining activities increased by 5.2 percent, the manufacturing industry dropped by 0.5 percent, trading activities increased by 1.4 percent, and the services sector increased by 0.7 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).