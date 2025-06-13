 |  Login 
Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in April

Friday, 13 June 2025 00:10:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy, increased in April 2025 by 2.5 percent from April 2024, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods increased by 4.9 percent, mining activities increased by 10.7 percent, and the manufacturing industry increased by 1.7 percent, while trading activities increased by 3.9 percent and the services sector increased by 1.2 percent.

When comparing April and March 2025, the IMACEC index increased by 0.6 percent, with the production of goods increasing by 1.2 percent, mining activities increasing by 3.3 percent, the manufacturing industry declining by 0.4 percent, trading activities declining by 0.5percent and the services sector increasing by 0.7 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered a proxy of the evolution of the Chilean gross domestic product (GDP).


Tags: Chile South America Economics 

