Annual performance of the Chilean economy declined slightly in February

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy, declined in February 2025 by 0.1 percent from February 2024, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 0.9 percent, mining activities declined by 7.4 percent, and the manufacturing industry increased by 1.1 percent, while trading activities increased by 3.5 percent and the services sector increased by 0.5 percent.

When comparing February and January 2025, the IMACEC index declined by 0.5 percent, with the production of goods increasing by 0.4 percent, mining activities declining by 1.5 percent, the manufacturing industry increasing by 0.3 percent, trading activities declining by 2.2 percent, and the services sector declining by 0.2 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered as a proxy of the evolution of the Chilean gross domestic product (GDP).