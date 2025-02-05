 |  Login 
Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in December

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 00:59:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Chilean Central Bank announced the performance of the country’s economy, increased in December 2024 by 6.6 percent from December 2023, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods increased by 13.3 percent, mining activities increased by 15.1 percent, and the manufacturing industry increased by 10.1 percent, while trading activities increased by 10.6 percent and the services sector increased by 2.0 percent.

When comparing December and November 2024, the IMACEC index increased by 0.9 percent, with the production of goods increasing by 2.3 percent, mining activities increased by 4.7 percent, the manufacturing industry increasing by 1.3 percent, trading activities increasing by 2.7 percent, and services were stable.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered as a proxy of the evolution of the Chilean gross domestic product (GDP).


Tags: Chile South America Economics 

