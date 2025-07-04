 |  Login 
Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in May

Friday, 04 July 2025

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 3.2 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

Goods production rose by 4.6 percent, mining activities increased by 10.3 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 1.5 percent, trading activities were up by 4.5 percent, and the services sector grew by 2.4 percent.

On a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index declined by 0.2 percent from April to May 2025.

During this period, goods production decreased by 0.1 percent, mining activities fell by 0.2 percent, the manufacturing industry dropped by 0.3 percent, trading activities declined by 0.2 percent, and the services sector fell by 0.2 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).


