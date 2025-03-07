Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in January

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy, increased in January 2025 by 2.5 percent from January 2024, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods increased by 2.3 percent, mining activities declined by 0.3 percent, and the manufacturing industry increased by 7.4 percent, while trading activities increased by 8.4 percent and the services sector increased by 1.0 percent.

When comparing January 2025 and December 2024, the IMACEC index increased by 0.4 percent, with the production of goods declining by 2.0 percent, mining activities declining by 6.1 percent, the manufacturing industry increasing by 2.2 percent, trading activities increasing by 3.4 percent, and the services sector increasing by 1.0 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered as a proxy of the evolution of the Chilean gross domestic product (GDP).