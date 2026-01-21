 |  Login 
Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in November

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 04:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 1.2 percent in November 2025, compared to November 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 1.3 percent, mining activities declined by 2.6 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 0.3 percent, trading activities increased by 5.5 percent, and the services sector grew by 1.9 percent.

In a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index declined by 0.6 percent from October to November 2025.

During this period, goods production declined by 0.7 percent, mining activities declined by 1.5 percent, the manufacturing industry declined by 0.1 percent, trading activities increasedby 0.3 percent, and the services sector declined by 0.6 percent.

The services sector was the main driver for the increase in the index, adding 0.9 percentage points to the overall 1.2 percent increase, followed by trading activities, which added 0.5 percentage points.  

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).


