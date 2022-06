Wednesday, 01 June 2022 11:44:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of China’s Anhui Province has issued its plan for accelerating the construction of iron ore projects, aiming to increase iron ore concentrate capacity by 2.0 million mt per year by 2025, reaching 13 million mt per year.

Furthermore, by 2030 Anhui’s iron ore concentrate capacity will amount to 21 million mt per year.