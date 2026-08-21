China's iron ore output down 8.7 percent in January-July 2026

In the January-July period this year, China's iron ore production amounted to 536.055 million mt, decreasing by 8.7 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points faster compared to the decline recorded in the first six months this year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July this year, import iron ore prices moved up first while edging down later. In July, iron ore prices reached a highest level of $101.95/mt on July 15, while moving down to the lowest level of $96.6/mt on July 30.

In July, China's iron ore production totaled 67.148 million mt, down 20.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 4.6 percent month on month.