China's iron ore imports increase by 4.9 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:21:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 104.132 million mt, up 2.7 percent month on month and increasing by 2.9 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). 

In September, China has issued more stimulus polices to boost the economy, exerting a positive impact on the steel market, while the improved demand for finished steel bolstered iron ore prices.

In the January-September period this year, China’s iron ore imports reached 918.866 million mt, up 4.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Production 

