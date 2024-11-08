China's iron ore imports increase by 4.9 percent in January-October

In October this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 103.838 million mt, down 0.3 percent month on month and increasing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Anticipated stimuli measures and the better Outlook for October in general supported steel prices in China and, consequently, iron ore prices also. Even though the uptrend after the National Day holiday was not sustained and prices rolled back, October was a month of improvement in market sentiments and prices. In the January-October period this year, China’s iron ore imports reached 1022.533 million mt, up 4.9 percent year on year.