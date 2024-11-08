 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's iron ore imports increase by 4.9 percent in January-October

Friday, 08 November 2024 10:22:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 103.838 million mt, down 0.3 percent month on month and increasing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Anticipated stimuli measures and the better Outlook for October in general supported steel prices in China and, consequently, iron ore prices also. Even though the uptrend after the National Day holiday was not sustained and prices rolled back, October was a month of improvement in market sentiments and prices. In the January-October period this year, China’s iron ore imports reached 1022.533 million mt, up 4.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Production 

Similar articles

Black Iron and Anglo American collaborate on Shymanivske iron ore project in Ukraine

08 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 8, 2024 

08 Nov | Longs and Billet

Sweden’s GRANGEX aims to become leading supplier of DR magnetite concentrate to global steel sector

08 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore prices in China inch up, though further increase unlikely

07 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s CuFe completes sale of JWD iron ore mine rights

07 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 7, 2024 

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 6 2024

06 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 6, 2024 

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 5, 2024

05 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited sees 3.83 percent rise in iron ore output in October

05 Nov | Steel News