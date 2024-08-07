China's iron ore imports increase by 6.7 percent in January-July

In July this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 102.813 million mt, up 5.3 percent month on month and rising by 10.0 percent year on year, with the import volume lower than market analysts’ expectations of 103-110 million mt for July, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In July, hot weather conditions and heavy rainfall exerted a negative impact on construction activities and reduced the demand for iron ore, which in turn caused iron ore prices to decline in July.

In the January-July period this year, China’s iron ore imports reached 713.774 million mt, up 6.7 percent year on year.