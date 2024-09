In August this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 101.39 million mt, down 1.4 percent month on month and decreasing by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In August, the slack demand for finished steel weakened the support for iron ore prices.

In the January-August period this year, China’s iron ore imports reached 814.952 million mt, up 5.2 percent year on year.