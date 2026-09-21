China's iron ore output down 8.8 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, China's iron ore production amounted to 602.207 million mt, decreasing by 8.8 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster compared to the decline recorded in the first seven months this year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August this year, import iron ore prices generally moved on an uptrend. In August, iron ore prices reached a highest level of $101.6/mt on August 31, while posting their lowest level of $94.7/mt on August 4.

In August, China's iron ore production totaled 66.949 million mt, down 15.3 percent year on year, while decreasing by 0.3 percent month on month.