Anglo American’s iron ore output up 6% in Q2

Wednesday, 21 July 2021 10:49:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it produced 15.7 million mt of iron ore in the second quarter of 2021, increasing by six percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, driven by a 14 percent increase at Kumba, partly offset by a five percent decrease at Minas-Rio.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 14 percent year on year to 9.8 million mt, reflecting the effect of Covid-19 lockdowns in the second quarter last year and despite reduced second quarter (2021) production in response to high stock levels at the mines following rail constraints in the first quarter this year. While production at Sishen increased by 17 percent to 6.9 million mt, Kolomela production increased by seven percent to 2.9 million mt. In the given quarter, iron ore export sales from the Kumba mine increased by 14 percent year on year to 9.4 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project, Minas Rio, Anglo American said that the iron ore output amounted to 5.9 million mt in the second quarter, down five percent year on year, due to further unplanned maintenance at the beneficiation plant that is now complete, with the majority of the volumes expected to be recovered during the remainder of the year.

Besides, Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 3 million mt in the second quarter, falling by 25 percent year on year, due to the continued suspension of operations at Grosvenor following the underground incident in May 2020, as well as the suspension of Moranbah for most of the quarter. Open cut operations are returning towards pre-Covid-19 production levels having been scaled back at Dawson and Capcoal since mid-2020 in response to reduced demand for the products.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2021 has been lowered to 64.5-66.5 million mt, including 40.5-41.5 million mt at the Kumba mine and 24-25 million mt at the Minas Rio project, while metallurgical coal production guidance for 2021 remained at 14-16 million mt.