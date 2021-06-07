Anglo American restarts Moranbah North and Grosvenor mines in Australia

Monday, 07 June 2021 10:53:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has stated that it has resumed its mining activities at its Moranbah North coal mine in northern Queensland, Australia. The mine was closed in February last year amid increased gas levels.

The company also restarted mining development activities at its Grosvenor mine in central Queensland last week following an explosion in May last year.

According to the company, Grosvenor mine produced 4.7 million mt of coal in 2019, while Moranbah North mine produced 4.43 million mt of coal in 2020.