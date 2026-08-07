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AMNS supplies 100% of special steel used in India Navy anti-submarine vessel

Friday, 07 August 2026 10:11:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has met the entire requirement of special steel in the making of INS Malvan, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft of the Indian Navy, a company statement said on Friday, August 7.

Manufactured at AMNS India's integrated steelmaking facility at Hazira in Gujarat, the specialized steel used in the vessel highlights the role of advanced Indian steelmaking in supporting the country's growing defense manufacturing ecosystem and maritime security.

Producing specialized naval-grade steel demands stringent quality standards, metallurgical expertise and close collaboration with customers, the company said.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

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