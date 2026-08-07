AMNS supplies 100% of special steel used in India Navy anti-submarine vessel

India's ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has met the entire requirement of special steel in the making of INS Malvan, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft of the Indian Navy, a company statement said on Friday, August 7.

Manufactured at AMNS India's integrated steelmaking facility at Hazira in Gujarat, the specialized steel used in the vessel highlights the role of advanced Indian steelmaking in supporting the country's growing defense manufacturing ecosystem and maritime security.

Producing specialized naval-grade steel demands stringent quality standards, metallurgical expertise and close collaboration with customers, the company said.