India’s AMNS secures ‘green product’ certification for its coated products

Coated steel products manufactured by India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) - galvanized iron (GI), pre-painted galvanized iron (PPGI), and Optigal® branded steel ranges - at its Pune facility, have been granted certification as ‘green steel products’, a company statement said on Thursday, March 27.

The company said that the certification to label the high-quality offerings as ‘green products’, followed an exhaustive evaluation process by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The GreenPro Ecolabel - a globally recognised ‘Type I Ecolabel’ - was introduced by the CII to foster sustainable consumption and production across Indian industries and is recognised by the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN), the statement said.

More than 21 percent of materials used during the manufacturing process are deemed sustainable and 99 percent of materials are regionally sourced, significantly reducing transportation-related emissions. Additionally, hazardous substances, including heavy metals, are restricted, ensuring a safer and cleaner production process, the statement said.