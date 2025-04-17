India’s AMNS targets CO2 emission cuts to achieve green steel status by FY 2026-27

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has set a target to bring down carbon dioxide (CO2) intensity below 2.2 mt per metric ton of finished steel by 2026-27, in line with the government’s recently announced Green Steel Taxonomy, a company official said on Thursday, April 17.

At present, the company's CO2 emission intensity stands at 2.23 mt per mt of finished steel output, Ranjan Dhar, director & vice president - sales and marketing, and Arvind Bodhankar chief sustainability officer, AMNS, said in a joint statement.

To meet the goal, AMNS is taking various measures to manufacture 70 percent of products using low-carbon emitting technologies by the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27, they said.

Reducing emissions below the 2.2 mt mark will qualify AMNS for a 3-star rating under the Green Steel Taxonomy launched by the government.

As per the taxonomy, green steel shall be defined in terms of the percentage of greenness of steel, which is produced with CO2 equivalent emission intensity of less than 2.2 mt per metric ton of finished steel.