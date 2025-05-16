ArcelorMittal starts clean energy supplies to steelmaking affiliate AMNS India

Global steel major ArcelorMittal Limited has started supplying clean energy to its affiliate ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited’s (AMNS) Hazira steel mill in the western Indian state of Gujarat from its 1 Giga Watt (GW) wind and solar project in southern Andhra Pradesh, a company statement said on Friday, May 16.

The 0.7 billion renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh has been developed by AM Green Energy, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, the company said.

AMNS which operates the 9 million mt per year Hazira mill is a 60:40 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, Japan.

The supply of clean energy is expected to reduce AMNS’ carbon emissions by 1.5 million mt per year supporting the steel producer’s target of reducing the carbon dioxide intensity of its steel production by 20 percent by 2023, against a 2021 baseline, the company said.