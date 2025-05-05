India’s INOX Air Products commissions air separation unit at AMNS steel mill

Indian industrial and medical gas producer INOX Air Products Limited has commissioned a 1,000 mt per day air separation unit (ASU) at Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Limited’s (AMNS) Hazira steel mill in the western state of Gujarat, a company statement said on Monday, May 5.

The new plant will supply gaseous oxygen, nitrogen, and argon directly to AMNS Hazira through a long-term onsite agreement, it said.

The 1,000 mt per day ASU plant is equipped with advanced technology to ensure high reliability, efficiency, and minimal environmental impact.

The plant is expected to significantly contribute to the steel giant’s operational efficiency and sustainability goals, while also enhancing the availability of liquid gases for other industries in western India.