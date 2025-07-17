 |  Login 
India’s AMNS commissions new production line for auto grade steel at Hazira mill

Thursday, 17 July 2025 10:00:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commissioned a new production line for high-strength steel for automobile industry, at is Hazira steel mill, a company statement said on Thursday, July 17.

The new continuous galvanising line (CGL) has been set up as part of the ongoing $7 billion investment plan at the Hazira mill, located in western state of Gujarat.

The CGL line is capable of producing Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) with strength levels up to 1180 megapascals (MPa) - essential for exceptional safety, durability, and sustainability for evolving automotive applications, the company said in the statement.

With the latest development, AMNS said it has become the first company in India to produce the highest strength steel for the automotive sector.

On the Hazira expansion project, the company said it is progressing well with a goal of reaching 24 million mt per year, including both upstream and downstream steelmaking capabilities.

The Hazira mill currently has a template capacity of 9 million mt per year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

