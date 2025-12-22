ArcelorMittal to double renewable energy capacity in India with three new projects

ArcelorMittal has announced the launch of three new renewable energy projects in India with a combined 1 GW of nominal solar and wind capacity.

Once completed, these projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2 GW and increase its global renewable energy capacity to 3.3 GW, reinforcing the company’s long-term decarbonisation strategy.

Details of three renewable projects

The newly announced developments span three Indian states and combine solar, wind and battery storage technologies.

The first project is a 36 MW solar plant in Amaravati, Maharashtra, expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. It is forecast to deliver 0.04 million mt of annual carbon savings.

The second project, located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, combines 400 MW of solar capacity with 500 MWh of battery energy storage. Completion is targeted for the first half of 2028, with estimated annual carbon savings of 0.65 million mt.

The third and largest project is in Bachau, Gujarat, integrating 250 MW of wind power, 300 MW of solar power and 300 MWh of battery storage. Also scheduled for completion in the first half of 2028, this project is expected to deliver 0.9 million mt of annual carbon savings.

Supply to AMNS India

Total capital expenditure for the three projects is estimated at $0.9 billion. The renewable electricity generated will be supplied to AMNS India, ArcelorMittal and Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel’s joint venture in India. The clean power supply is intended to support the decarbonisation of AMNS India’s operations while strengthening long-term energy security for steelmaking.

In parallel, AMNS India is developing its own renewable energy project in Bachau, Gujarat, closely mirroring ArcelorMittal’s project at the same location. This 550 MW development, consisting of 300 MW of solar and 250 MW of wind capacity, is also expected to generate 0.9 million mt of annual carbon savings, further reinforcing the joint venture’s low-carbon energy base.

Impact on Hazira operations and global portfolio

Together with ArcelorMittal’s earlier 1 GW renewables project in India, which began supplying clean electricity to AMNS India earlier this year, the full Indian portfolio is expected to deliver around 4 million mt of annual carbon savings.

Once fully operational, these assets will meet approximately 35 percent of the electricity requirements of AMNS India’s Hazira steelmaking operations, based on projected energy demand in 2028, following the expansion of steelmaking capacity to 15 million mt per year.

Beyond India, ArcelorMittal is also advancing renewable energy projects in Brazil and Argentina through joint-venture partnerships. Combined with the Indian portfolio, these initiatives will lift the company’s total renewable power generation capacity to 3.3 GW.