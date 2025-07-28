 |  Login 
India’s AMNS secures technology license to market and sell steel slag for road construction

Monday, 28 July 2025 10:30:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has secured a technology license to market and sell steel slag aggregates for road construction, a company statement said on Monday, July 28.

AMNS can apply the special technology developed by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to scientifically process steel slag aggregates at its Hazira steel mill in Gujarat for use in steel slag road building, it said in the statement.

Steel slag is a waste by-product of the steel manufacturing process. Scientifically processed steel slag for roads provides significant advantages over traditional construction materials. The steel slag roads are about 30 to 40 percent more cost-effective and can last up to three times longer than standard bitumen roads, reducing repair and maintenance needs. Their strength makes them suitable for diverse climate conditions- from coastal regions to rugged terrains, AMNS said.


