AMDA reduces vehicle sales forecast in Mexico to 1.45 million in 2024

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 23:20:57 (GMT+3)
       

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), which brings together more than 2,500 new vehicle distributors in the country, slightly reduced its sales volume forecast for 2024, from 1.48 million units to 1.45 million, reported its Executive President, Guillermo Rosales.

“In 2024, sales of 1,454 million units can be reached, this is less than our preliminary expectation. With this, there would be 7.0 percent growth, in closed numbers, compared to 2023. All of this will depend on the Mexican economy,” Rosales said at a press conference.

The preliminary forecast mentioned was 1.48 million vehicles, released to the press in the first week of December.

If the goal is met, the sales volume in 2024 will be the highest in the last seven years, surpassed by 1.53 million in 2017 and by the historical maximum of 1.60 million vehicles in 2016.

Sales forecasts for 2024 were made with estimates of a 2.2 percent increase in GDP and annual inflation of 4.0 percent.


