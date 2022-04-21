Agreement not reached, strike continues at CSN

Thursday, 21 April 2022 20:51:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Frustrating expectations by both company officers at Brazil’s Companhia Sidurgica Nacional (CSN) and union representatives, no agreement was reached in a meeting that took place on April 19 regarding the end of the partial strike that currently affects areas of logistics, iron ore and steel production at the steelmaker.

According to the local press, an agreement now depends on small differences between the increase of salaries proposed by the company and expectations by workers. A new meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 22.