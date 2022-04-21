﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Agreement not reached, strike continues at CSN

Thursday, 21 April 2022 20:51:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Frustrating expectations by both company officers at Brazil’s Companhia Sidurgica Nacional (CSN) and union representatives, no agreement was reached in a meeting that took place on April 19 regarding the end of the partial strike that currently affects areas of logistics, iron ore and steel production at the steelmaker.

According to the local press, an agreement now depends on small differences between the increase of salaries proposed by the company and expectations by workers. A new meeting is scheduled for  Friday, April 22.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

19 Apr

Strike at CSN expected to end today
12 Apr

Brazil’s CSN Mineração to benefit from high Fe content iron ore
11 Apr

CSN workers continue strike
05 Apr

Workers at CSN Mineração go on strike
29 Mar

Brazil’s CSN aims to become world’s fifth largest iron ore producer
28 Mar

CSN Mineração sees net profit decline in Q4 2021
17 Mar

Brazil’s CSN to increase steel prices in April
10 Mar

Brazil’s CSN sees net profit decline in Q4 2021
15 Feb

Brazil’s CSN plans to increase steel prices in late February
31 Jan

CSN resumes iron ore operations, returns dam to zero risk level