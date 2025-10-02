ADMIB: Metals account for 11% of total Turkey’s exports in August 2025

According to data from the Turkey-based Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMİB), in August of this year Turkey's ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector exports increased by two percent year on year to $1 billion, while steel sector exports decreased by 1.3 percent year on year to $1.4 billion. On the other hand, in the first eight months of the year, exports of the ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector increased by 6.1 percent year on year to $8.7 billion, while exports of the steel sector increased by 2.3 percent year on year to $11 billion.

In the January-August period, ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector exports accounted for 4.9 percent of Turkey’s total exports, while the steel sector accounted for 6.2 percent. The two sectors together accounted for 11.1 percent of Turkey’s total exports of $178 billion in the given period.

In August, Germany was the leading market for Turkey's iron and steel exports. Germany was followed by Italy, Romania, the UK and Spain. Furthermore, exports to Morocco increased by 136 percent in the same month, while exports to Ukraine recorded a 31 percent increase, year on year.

Meanwhile, in August Turkish Mediterranean region-based steel producers' ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports increased by 0.3 percent year on year to $64 million, while steel exports decreased by 15.4 percent to $184 million. In the January-August period of the year, the producers’ ferrous and non-ferrous metal exports increased by 8.1 percent to $531 million, while steel exports decreased by 6.7 percent to $1.4 billion. In August, Iraq was the leading market for Turkey’s Mediterranean region-based exporters of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Iraq was followed by Saudi Arabia, Italy, the US and Germany. Furthermore, exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 97 percent in the same month, while exports to Greece recorded a 96 percent increase, year on year.

ADMIB president Fuat Tosyalı said, “Despite global competition, our industry maintains its strong position in production and exports. With our sustainability, digitalization and value-added product-focused projects, we are responding more quickly to our existing customers and expanding into new markets.” Stating that protectionism is increasing in the world and dumped products coming from Far Eastern countries, especially China, not only cause great harm to the domestic market but also harm exports by weakening the competitiveness of local producers, Tosyalı noted, “In addressing this unfair competition originating from the Far East, we must develop a holistic approach that focuses not only on the domestic market but also takes into account our export markets. In this sense, the Ministry of Trade’s mandating that 25 percent of the raw materials used in exported products under the inward processing regime be sourced from the local market is a very positive development.”