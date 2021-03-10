Acindar, Ternium Argentina meet with government to discuss price limits

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 22:04:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Representatives of Argentinian steelmakers Acindar and Ternium Argentina have met with the local federal government to discuss a price cap on civil construction materials.

Acindar is owned by ArcelorMittal, and Ternium Argentina, formerly known as Ternium Siderar, is a subsidiary of Latin America focused steelmaker Ternium. Representatives from other industry sectors also joined the meeting.

According to the Argentinian government, representatives from the private sector said they were willing to increase output and productivity, however, representatives from the industrial segment expressed concerns about the increased price of raw materials in the global market and the limited supply of certain products used to produce goods.

The Argentinian government said it plans to resume a housing program, which might add up to 175,000 units, including both new and existing housing units. The construction of new housing units should increase demand for steel and civil construction related products.