Production of vehicles declines in Argentina in April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:03:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 42,974 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in April, against 43,159 units in March, according to the country’s sector association ADEFA.

Under the same comparative basis, exports declined by 12.2 percent to 20,611 units, while domestic sales declined by 25.6 percent to 22,450 units.

Compared to April 2023, production declined by 21.0 percent, exports declined by 32.9 percent and domestic sales declined by 33.6 percent.

Martin Zappa, president of ADEFA, said in a statement that the poor results in April were expected, as the main variables of the sector remain showing a gradual adhesion to a new economy reality.

Zappa mentioned that the sector is working next to the government authorities to increase the competitiveness of its export activities, considering that the automotive sector in Argentina has an export biased profile.

He added that the sector is also working in a similar way to reactivate domestic demand.