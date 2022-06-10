﻿
English
ACEA urges EU to consider uncertainties facing auto industry

Friday, 10 June 2022 14:57:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has stated that it welcomes the fact that the European Parliament maintained the European Commission’s proposal for 2025 and 2030 targets for cars and vans, with a 15 percent carbon reduction target for both new cars and vans by 2025, and a 55 percent reduction for cars and a 50 percent reduction for vans by 2030. In addition, the proposal introduces a new 2035 carbon reduction target set at 100 percent for new cars and vans.

ACEA urges the members of the parliament and EU ministers to consider all the uncertainties facing the automotive industry as it prepares for a massive industrial transformation.

The association cautioned that these targets are already extremely challenging, and only achievable with a massive ramp-up in charging and refuelling infrastructure. However, given that the transformation of the sector is dependent on many external factors which are not fully in its hands, ACEA is concerned that members have voted to set in stone a 100 percent carbon reduction target for 2035.

“Given the volatility and uncertainty we are experiencing globally day by day, any long-term regulation going beyond this decade is premature at this early stage. Instead, a transparent review is needed halfway in order to define post-2030 targets,” Oliver Zipse, ACEA president and CEO of BMW, stated.

ACEA is therefore calling on decision makers to adopt the different elements of Fit-for-55, particularly carbon targets and the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation, as one coherent package.


