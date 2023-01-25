﻿
Acciaierie d’Italia to unveils production targets for 2023 and 2024

Wednesday, 25 January 2023
       

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia aims to produce 4 million mt of crude steel in 2023 and 5 million mt in 2024, according to media reports.

The company’s CEO Lucia Morselli stated that Acciaierie d’Italia plans to increase the production at its rolling plant in Genoa. In addition, the company will refurbish its blast furnace No.5, which has been idled for many years.

Meanwhile, Acciaierie d’Italia will convert the hot treatment area in Taranto to electric arc furnaces within the context of the company’s decarbonization targets, SteelOrbis understands. Morselli stated that it will continue to produce liquid steel, maintaining cold rolled product manufacturing.

At the end of last year, the company’s production volume was slightly higher than three million mt, instead of its plan to increase the production capacity to 5.7 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


