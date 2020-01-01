﻿
English
 | Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly increase, some prices stable

Local Chinese steel pipe prices have mostly followed an upward trend during the past week, though stable movement has been seen too.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.