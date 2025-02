China Baowu Group targets 10% return on equity by 2035

Monday, 24 February 2025 10:51:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul Loading... Read Aloud

Major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group has stated that, by 2035, it is aiming to reach five percent research and development intensity, that advanced steel materials will account for 40 percent of its operating revenue, that it aims to reduce its carbon emissions per metric ton of steel by 30 percent, while achieving a return on equity (ROE) of 10 percent.

Similar articles