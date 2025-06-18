Chinese Jiuli orders three cold pilger mills from SMS Group

Chinese stainless steel manufacturer Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals has contracted German plantmaker SMS group to supply three cold pilger mills for its Huzhou City plant in Zhejiang Province. The order includes one KPW 50 LC mill and two KPW 25 LC mills designed to expand production capacity for seamless stainless steel tubes used in instrumentation and steam generation applications.

The KPW 50 LC mill processes tubes from initial diameters of 64 mm down to 25 mm, achieving final dimensions between 48 mm and 14 mm with a maximum rolling force of 1,000 kilonewtons at 200 strokes per minute. The two smaller KPW 25 LC mills handle tubes from 38 mm to 12 mm initial diameter, producing final dimensions of 3 0mm to 8 mm at 320 strokes per minute.

The investment supports Jiuli's global expansion strategy as the company already exports high-performance tube products to more than 70 countries. The new mills will provide precise control over tube dimensions and wall thickness, enhancing product quality for demanding industrial sectors.