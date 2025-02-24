 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Feb 10-16

Monday, 24 February 2025 10:50:48 (GMT+3)

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 10-16 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and common steel plate decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.                  

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.   


