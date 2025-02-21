China’s Hengyang Valin Steel Pipe invests in new HR production line

Hunan-based Chinese steelmaker Hengyang Valin Steel Pipe has ordered from Italian plantmaker Danieli a new hot rolling line with an annual capacity of 800,000 mt to be installed in its Hengyang plant. The new production line is expected to be operational in summer 2026.

With the new production line using Danieli’s automation process control systems, Hengyang Valin will have the opportunity to produce seamless pipes with diameters ranging from 323.8 mm to 610 mm and wall thickness of 7.2 mm to 65 mm, to be used in energy and infrastructure sectors in domestic and foreign markets.