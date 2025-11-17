China’s Hengyang Valin commissions Danieli to upgrade seamless pipe capacity

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has been commissioned by Chinese pipe producer Hengyang Valin to expand its seamless pipe capabilities by supplying two SDM cutting lines for its new large-scale pipe mill project in China. The facility, currently under construction, is designed to become the world’s largest seamless pipe mill once completed. Startup of the new equipment is scheduled for 2026.

Danieli plans for the new cutting lines to include one unit dedicated to billet cutting, equipped with two machines, and another focused on tube layer cutting. Both will be fully integrated into the mill’s retained mandrel mill production line. This line is engineered for an annual output exceeding 800,000 tons of seamless pipes, covering diameters from 323.8 mm to 610 mm, with wall thicknesses reaching up to 65 mm.