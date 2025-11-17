 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s Hengyang Valin commissions Danieli to upgrade seamless pipe capacity

Monday, 17 November 2025 11:54:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has been commissioned by Chinese pipe producer Hengyang Valin to expand its seamless pipe capabilities by supplying two SDM cutting lines for its new large-scale pipe mill project in China. The facility, currently under construction, is designed to become the world’s largest seamless pipe mill once completed. Startup of the new equipment is scheduled for 2026.

Danieli plans for the new cutting lines to include one unit dedicated to billet cutting, equipped with two machines, and another focused on tube layer cutting. Both will be fully integrated into the mill’s retained mandrel mill production line. This line is engineered for an annual output exceeding 800,000 tons of seamless pipes, covering diameters from 323.8 mm to 610 mm, with wall thicknesses reaching up to 65 mm.


Tags: Pipe Tubular China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

17 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or down slightly

13 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offers stable, local market remains quiet

12 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec expands US footprint with new $48 million threading line in Ohio

11 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 46, 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru sees higher net profit in Jan-Sept 2025, financial outlook revised upwards

10 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 4.5 percent in Jan-August 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec scales up tubular supply for TotalEnergies’ AGUP2 gas-project in Iraq

07 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer