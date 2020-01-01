﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly stable, with some upticks

Local Chinese steel pipe prices have indicated a most stable trend during the Chinese New Year holiday period, with some slight increases also seen.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.