﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices indicate small fluctuations

Local Chinese steel pipe prices have indicated small fluctuations during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
13 Aug 20 US energy pipe market still hindered by fall in global oil consumption
13 Aug 20 Local Chinese pipe prices indicate small fluctuations
07 Aug 20 US energy pipe prices stable but soft
07 Aug 20 Turkish steel pipe prices increase due to higher HRC price levels
07 Aug 20 US HSS prices tick downward

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.85
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -0.88
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.49
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 2.04
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HRC FOB CIS 1.61
HRC imports CFR Turkey 1.02
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 1.84
Welded Pipes FOB China 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish HRC Index 6.96
China HRC export index 3.55
Black Sea HRC Export Index 6.91
Turkish HDG Index 1.54
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.