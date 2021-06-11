﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China stable amid limited activity, ex-Australia prices up

During the week ending June 11, import quotations for coking coal in China have been fluctuating within a limited range.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.