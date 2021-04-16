﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China edge up amid limited allocation

During the week ending April 16, import coking coal quotations in China have edged up amid limited offers from the main suppliers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.