﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Russian flats prices skyrocket due to stronger exports

Domestic flat steel prices in Russia surged since mid-November despite the fact that the market usually trends down at this time of the year.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.