WTO accepts Turkey’s complaint, but no suggestion made on revocation of EU safeguard

Thursday, 05 May 2022 17:01:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that it has concluded its investigation regarding the complaint of Turkey regarding EU safeguard measures. The WTO has called on the EU to realign its safeguard measures with the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

On July 16, 2020, Turkey requested the establishment of a panel and on August 28, 2020, a panel was established pursuant to the request of Turkey.

The panel found that Turkey has established that the EU’s definitive safeguard measures are inconsistent with GATT and the Agreement on Safeguards, because the European Commission (EC) did not ascertain that the increase in imports took place as a result of the unforeseen developments it had identified and two central elements of the EC’s determination of a threat of serious injury were not “based on facts” as required by that provision. However, Turkey could not prove the inconsistency of the measures with some articles of the GATT and the Agreement on Safeguards.

In addition, Turkey asked the WTO to suggest that the EU revoke the safeguard measures at issue. However, the WTO has declined to make such a suggestion.