World crude steel output down 6.5 percent in August

Global crude steel production in August this year decreased by 6.5 percent year on year to 144.8 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-August period this year, global crude steel production went down by 1.5 year on year to 1.25 billion mt.

In August, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 107.1 million mt, down 8 percent, with China’s output at 77.9 million mt, down 10.4 percent, with 6.9 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 3.9 percent, 12.3 million mt produced by India, rising by 2.6 percent, and 5.5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 2.2 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 9.1 million mt of crude steel in August, up by 2.2 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.9 million mt, up 0.5 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.1 million mt of crude steel in August with a 13.8 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7 million mt, decreasing by 8.7 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 11.5 percent year on year.

In North America, in August, crude steel output totaled 9 million mt, down by 3.8 percent year on year, with the US producing 7 million mt, increasing by 0.7 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in August amounted to 3.6 million mt, up by 0.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3 million mt, rising by 7.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by 7.2 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.4 million mt, moving down by 3.2 percent.