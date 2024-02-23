﻿
World crude steel output down 1.6 percent in January

Friday, 23 February 2024 14:09:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in January this year decreased by 1.6 percent year on year and was up by 8.2 percent month on month to 148.1 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 107.6 million mt, down 3.6 percent, with China’s output at 77.2 million mt, down 6.6 percent, with 7.3 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 0.6 percent, 12.5 million mt produced by India, rising by 7.3 percent, and 5.7 million mt produced by South Korea, moving up by 1.7 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.2 million mt of crude steel in January, down by 1.8 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.9 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in January with a 24.7 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.2 million mt, advancing by 4.0 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.2 million mt, up 1.2 percent year on year.

In North America, in January, crude steel output totaled 9.2 million mt, down by 2.1 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.8 million mt, falling by 0.3 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in January amounted to 3.4 million mt, decreasing by 6.3 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.5 million mt, decreasing by 7.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2.0 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 16.3 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.7 million mt, moving up by 23.1 percent.


