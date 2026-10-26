 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Welspun...

Welspun Corp bags $580 million worth order for supply of coated line pipe in US for natural gas transportation project

Monday, 26 October 2026 11:43:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Welspun Corp has bagged an order worth $580 million for the supply of coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline network project in the Permian Basin, an oilfield region in western Texas, US, a company statement said on Monday, October 26.

The ‌pipes will be produced at ​its US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular LLC, with ⁠deliveries expected during fiscal 2028-29.

⁠The pipeline will ⁠serve a data center complex run by a top-tier hyperscaler, the ​Welspun Corp said, without disclosing details of the data center.

Data center operators are increasingly seeking ‌reliable natural gas supplies to ​power their facilities

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes primarily used in the oil, gas, and water transmission sectors.

It also produces DI pipes and pig iron at its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

Similar articles

Jindal Steel Limited sees consolidated net profit rise 21% in Q2 of FY 2026-27

26 Oct | Steel News

India's BCCL back into profit in Q2 of FY 2026-27

26 Oct | Steel News

India's JSW Steel sees consolidate net profit rise 225% in Q2 FY 2026-27

23 Oct | Steel News

India's Jindal Stainless sees net profit rise 11% in Q2 FY 2026-27

23 Oct | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices stable, deals remained stalled by divergent price expectations of buyers and sellers

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices stable, stray deals for higher grades break overall silent trade conditions

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

India initiates review of National Mineral Policy 2019

22 Oct | Steel News

India's core industries see 7.9% growth in September 2026, 30-month high

22 Oct | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 43, 2026

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

JSW Utkal orders 5.75 million mt sinter plant from SMS for Paradeep steelworks

20 Oct | Steel News