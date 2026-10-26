Welspun Corp bags $580 million worth order for supply of coated line pipe in US for natural gas transportation project

India's Welspun Corp has bagged an order worth $580 million for the supply of coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline network project in the Permian Basin, an oilfield region in western Texas, US, a company statement said on Monday, October 26.

The ‌pipes will be produced at ​its US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular LLC, with ⁠deliveries expected during fiscal 2028-29.

⁠The pipeline will ⁠serve a data center complex run by a top-tier hyperscaler, the ​Welspun Corp said, without disclosing details of the data center.

Data center operators are increasingly seeking ‌reliable natural gas supplies to ​power their facilities

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes primarily used in the oil, gas, and water transmission sectors.

It also produces DI pipes and pig iron at its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.