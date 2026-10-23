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India's Jindal Stainless sees net profit rise 11% in Q2 FY 2026-27

Friday, 23 October 2026 13:46:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Jindal Stainless (JSL) achieved a net profit of INR 8.98 billion ($94.82 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 11 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Friday, October 23.

The company reported total revenue of INR 128.74 billion ($1.36 billion) for the given period, a rise of 18 percent year on year.

The company said its demand performance was underpinned by higher contributions from value-added products, along with momentum in the automotive and ornamental pipe and tube segments.

Globally, plates and ferritic grades gained wider acceptance, particularly across white goods, lifts and elevators, the company said.

It added that the domestic market has been seeing increased import pressure from April 2026.

"Imports of stainless steel flat products from China in July 2026 were 2.9 times the level of the monthly average of the previous fiscal. The first four months of fiscal 2026-27 alone accounted for about 63 percent of the entire previous year's imports from China," the company said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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